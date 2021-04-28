Didmus Barasa Under Fire for Showcasing Tar on Road in Kimilili

On Sunday, April 25, 2021, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa took to twitter and posted an ongoing roadwork in his constituency.

Taking to Twitter, Didmus posted photos of Ushirika road through khwiroro to Chebukwabi being tarmacked, with only tar being applied on the surface.

“This evening, I did Inspect the ongoing tarmacking of Ushirika road through Khwiroro to Chebukwabi. Impressed with the progress of application of tar on the road surface,” he wrote.

Netizens were angered by the move with a majority calling the MP out for his mediocrity despite being an elected leader.

Some even questioned how he earned votes in his constituency adding that the MP has achieved nothing during his time.

One Twitter user questioned, “How are you proud to post this? Then utaskia this road was worth hundreds of millions ,”

Another wondered why Kenyans are duped into voting for leaders who do not represent their interests.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

The best time to inspect is during the rainy season. I'm sure it would be like this pic.twitter.com/RHIwNAHNI0 — Bo$$🇰🇪🇺🇬🇹🇿 (@Sam_Baja) April 25, 2021

So when does the real tarmarcking begin coz this was a PR for you with one drum of tar & 50 metres of road with no road contractors or machinery? Social media is not designated per constituency just incase you thought it's like a local radio station! — Charles Ole Kapaiku (@CharlesKabaiku) April 25, 2021

Are you kidding me… You should be arrested for this mediocre thing you about to pull — Asake (@wanjirulizzie) April 26, 2021

Sir I did an editing on your statement please review and repost

"This evening, I did Inspect the ongoing painting of Ushirika road through Khwiroro to Chebukwabi. Am not impressed with the progress of painting of tar on the road surface. " — Geoffrey Aiyasa (@aiyasageo) April 25, 2021

How do pple vote for such characters? "Oyaa kondaa, shukisha steji yeyote,huyo sio dereva ni derer_.." fill in the gap pic.twitter.com/xn6qbpxQIM — Vanheisen (@Vanheisen_) April 26, 2021