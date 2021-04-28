in NEWS

Didmus Barasa Under Fire for Showcasing Tar on Road in Kimilili

On Sunday, April 25, 2021,  Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa took to twitter and posted an ongoing roadwork in his constituency.

Taking to Twitter, Didmus posted photos of Ushirika road through khwiroro to Chebukwabi being tarmacked, with only tar being applied on the surface.

“This evening, I did Inspect the ongoing tarmacking of Ushirika road through Khwiroro to Chebukwabi. Impressed with the progress of application of tar on the road surface,” he wrote.

Netizens were angered by the move with a majority calling the MP out for his mediocrity despite being an elected leader.

Some even questioned how he earned votes in his constituency adding that the MP has achieved nothing during his time.

One Twitter user questioned, “How are you proud to post this? Then utaskia this road was worth hundreds of millions ,”

Another wondered why Kenyans are duped into voting for leaders who do not represent their interests.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

