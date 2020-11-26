Didmus Barasa Offers To Steer Campaign Against BBI Report

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has offered to lead the “No” against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

According to Barasa, the report does not capture issues affecting the common Kenyan.

“Kenyans have been made to believe that you can only benefit from a government if one of your own is at the top. That is why BBI is expanding the Executive and increasing the number of MPs,” he said on Thursday.

A close ally of the Deputy President William Ruto, the legislator also noted that the views of an ordinary Kenyan were not incorporated into the report.

“The views of all Kenyans are equally important. The views of people in expensive suits are not more important than those of a Mama Mboga who is in slippers,” he added.

On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga formally launched the collection of BBI signatures.

Raila defended some of the amendment proposals contained in the report while the head of state insisted that it was time to amend the constitution.

The DP who was a no show at the KICC event said there was still a chance for consensus instead of a divisive referendum.

“Even with the SIGNATURE launch there is still a real chance at CONSENSUS for a NON-DIVISIVE referendum that will give kenyans the opportunity to EXPRESS themselves without an US vs THEM, WIN vs LOSE contest. UNITY is the STRENGTH needed to fight COVID19 and organise the ECONOMY,” Ruto tweeted.

The BBI Referendum is expected to be held in June 2021.

