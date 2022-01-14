MP Didmus Barasa Claims CS Wamalwa Bullying Him To Join DAP-K, Blames Fallout On Broken Promises

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has finally addressed the cause of the fall-out between him and Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa.

The two, who were once bosom friends no longer see eye to eye going by the recent incidents on social media and show of might in Western region politics.

Through a statement, the Kimilili MP claims CS Wamalwa is bullying him into joining his Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) ahead of the 2022 elections.

The MP further claims that Wamalwa failed to keep his promises after a deal that saw him retained as a Cabinet Secretary in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

Barasa says he played a huge role in ensuring Eugene Wamalwa was appointed to President Uhuru’s cabinet after the 2017 elections.

Apparently, after the elections, the Head of state had named his partial Cabinet and Eugene Wamalwa was left out.

Wamalwa then scheduled a meeting with Barasa in Westlands where he directed the latter to assemble all Jubilee MPs from the Western region to mount pressure on the president so that Eugene was given a CS post or they would decamp to Raila Odinga’s then NASA Coalition.

For all these, Barasa says he was promised a new Sh11 million black Land Cruiser as a gift. The agreement was that Barasa raises Sh7 million for the car and Wamalwa, as a thank you gift pays the remaining Sh4 million.

Barasa now says that the theatrics worked as Wamalwa was given a CS position yet he failed to honor his promise of clearing the vehicle’s balance.

“The balance of Ksh4.2 million was to be paid by Eugene Wamalwa for my hand in having Uhuru reappoint him to Cabinet,” Barasa says in part.

He adds, “On March 15, 2019, I was surprised to receive a demand notice from Smart Cars asking mc to pay the Sh4.2 million balance in 7 days…. The balance which Eugene Wamalwa had indicated to have paid. I was further dismayed on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, when I saw a newspaper advert that Smart Cars had initiated insolvency proceedings against me ill failed to pay this debt.”

The MP reportedly paid the balance and the suit collapsed although he reiterates that their fallout was due to failure by the CS to keep his promises while ideally using intimidation theatrics to have him join his party which he refused.

Wamalwa also refutes claims that the CS introduced him to politics adding that his contribution to the people of Mulembe Nation is zero as he has not used his position to advance the livelihood of his people.

Barasa terms Eugene Wamalwa as a disgrace who is ranked lower than an MCA in his community.







He however notes that CS played a small role in his politics while he was coming up as he offered him his house in Westlands for a couple of months.

This, Barasa says cannot stop him from calling the CS out for failing to bring development to his people. He notes that during his tenure as CS for Water and Sanitation, taps in Bungoma County where he hails from ran dry.

Ideally, he sites that introduced no development to his people during his time as Devolution CS yet he was in a position to change their livelihood.

Barasa now says he owes the CS nothing while labeling him as an attention seeker who is centered on self-interest.

