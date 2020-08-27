Didier Drogba’s Candidacy For Ivory Coast FA President Rejected By Electoral Commission

Officials of the Electoral Commission of the Ivorian Football Federation have rejected Didier Drogba’s candidature for the upcoming presidential elections.

The decision was made public this Thursday through a set of documents published by members of the the commission.

According to the release, Didier Drogba who was endorsed for the elections by the referees commission has a handful of inadequacies in his documents tabled before the commission since July 31.

The recent decision has sparked huge inquest in the inner circles of football in the West African nation and beyond with some raising allegations of an organized campaign against the Ivorian Football legend.

Kouadio Koffi was subjected to a similar verdict per Thursday’s release.

Didier Drogba, 42-year-old Chelsea legend has suffered multiple setbacks in his desire to become the highest football authority in the land.

Many thought the submission of the document ended the topsy-turvy period for Ivory Coast’s all-time lead scorer, but here comes a new chapter for the erstwhile Galatasaray forward.

The former Olympique of Marseille striker has recieved the backing of the public and colleagues who are not in the electoral college but is struggling to get hold of those that matter.

Sory Diabaté and Sidy Diallo also manifested interest in the top job and have their candidacy endorsed by the electoral commission.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu