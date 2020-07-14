Didier Drogba’s Quest To Lead Ivory Coast Football Collapses After Association Of Footballers Reject Bid

Didier Drogba’s quest to head Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) has collapsed after Association of Ivorian Footballers (AIF) endorsed his rival Idriss Diallo.

The association, whose secretary general is former Drogba’s national teammate Aruna Dindane, overwhelmingly picked Diallo over Drogba.

In April, an association of past Ivory Coast internationals also rejected Drogba in favor of Diallo with the former Chelsea man getting zero votes.

For an aspirant to be eligible to contest for the top job, he/she must be endorsed by five football groupings in the country, including top tier league, division two and three clubs and player associations.

So far Drogba has not been endorsed by any of them ahead of July 20 when aspirants will be filing their nomination papers.

Drogba’s rejection by his former teammates and present players has left tongues wagging.

According to celebrated African football expert Mamdou Gaye, Drogba’s achilles heel has been his poor approach.

“Drogba has had a poor approach to the elections. You don’t just come from nowhere to claim the top seat just because you are Drogba. You have to gradually rise through the ranks,” Mamadou told Kahawa Tungu.

Born in Abidjan in 1978, 42-year-old Drogba left the West African country for France when he was about five years of age.

It is in France and later England where his football career developed and flaurished.

“Apart from playing and captaining the Elephants, he did nothing to give back to football community back at home. He is a total stranger in local football,” Mamadou added.

It is also believed the current government of President Alassane Ouattara may be against his candidacy as he was a close ally of former president and Ouattara’s former bitter rival Laurent Gbagbo.

His close relationship with Gbagbo is alleged ensured he go a preferential treatment and was almost guaranteed a place in the national team even when he was off form. This may have earned his enemies amongst his former colleagues.

Drogba ended his international career in 2014, but remains Ivory Coast’s all time top scorer with 105 goals in 65 appearances.

He twice won AFCON silver with the Elephants in Egypt and Equatorial Guinea.

