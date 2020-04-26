Didier Drogba’s Quest For Football Leadership In Cote d’ivoire Thwarted By Former Players

Didier Drogba’s quest to lead Cote d’ivoire football received a major blow after former players unanimously voted for his rival.

Eleven out of fourteen members of Association of Former Ivorian Footballers endorsed Sory Diabate for the top job with three members abstaining.

Drogba and Idriss Diallo, who is the president FIF vice president received no votes. The vote was taken through video conferencing.

Sory is the president of Professional Football League of Cote d’ivoire.

Before declaring his candidature, he was endorsed by 48 professional clubs making him the most favourite to replace Augustin Sidy DIALLO the current Ivorian Football Federation president.

