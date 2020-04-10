Did Raila Donate Expired Soft Drinks from Bidco to Kibra Residents?

Questions are being raised by Kenyans Online after Opposition Leader Raila Odinga and his family donated sugar-based soft drinks and other unnecessary products to the hungry Kibera residents.

The soft drinks from Bidco have been billed by many as a show of disconnect between the elite represented by Raila Odinga and the common citizens who were getting the donations. Why didn’t Raila donate the basic food items every Kenyan consumes; maize flour, rice, wheat flour, beans, green grams, potatoes, fish, meat etc?

Why was Raila so much for donating to people with hungry stomach soft-drinks from a company he asked the same group to resist during the last general election?

Bidco and Safaricom were some of the companies NASA asked its supporters to boycott in the run-up to the 2017 election.

The companies were accused of being part of the Jubilee manipulation machinery used to rig the presidential election.

Furthermore, there have been accusations that Raila has commercialised his credentials and uses the same to blackmail various corporates to gain favours.

Yesterday’s donation to Kibra residents was done with BIDCO colours and razzmatazz. Some of the company’s staff could be seen wearing BIDCO produce branding meaning that the company is trying to milk the unfortunate situation so as to boost its books.

BIDCO has been accused of racism and mistreatment of workers in its factories. The company which is owned by the wealthy Shah family is said to regard Africans working in its factories lowly than even animals.

