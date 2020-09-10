Please KURA, Did Kenyans Get Value For Money In The Ksh3 Billion Waiyaki Way-Red Hill Road?

Early this year, a section of the Waiyaki Way-Red Hill link wall collapsed with the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) Chief Communications Officer John Cheboi blaming it on burst pipes.

Repairs were done but eight months later, the situation is not any better, with sections of the road now posing a public risk to motorists.

Photos shared online show that sections of the wall have been washed away by rainwater while on other parts rocks and debris hang dangerously on the sides.

The link was constructed by a Chinese company China Wu Yi Co. Ltd at a tune of Ksh3 billion. The project was completed in 2019 and is barely a year old since it was opened to the public.

“The construction was funded by the Government of Kenya at a cost of Ksh3.01 billion and implemented by China Wu Yi with APEC Consortium undertaking supervisory and consultancy services. Scope of works include; walkways, bridges, culverts, overpasses, underpasses, drainage works, street lightings, landscaping and slope protection works,” KURA posted on their website.

However, the walkways, bridges, culverts, overpasses, underpasses, drainage works are in a sorry state, depicting shoddy works done by the company. The walls were built using blocks that on normal occasions are used to build houses.

According to regular users of the link, part of the ground has started sinking since no reinforcement was done to ensure the road remained firm on the overpasses.

“Meanwhile, across the highway, erosion has already started eating away at the bricks above the retaining wall. Soon enough, the bricks will start pummeling the Mercedes and Land Cruisers below,” said a Twitter user using the account @IanEcox.

“The entire project is riddled with sub-par construction, but as usual the pedestrians and cyclists are an afterthought. Retaining walls never built or half-completed leading to erosion over the path. Potholes already appearing. Kenyans deserve better quality for their money,” he adds.

