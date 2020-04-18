Did CS Amina Mohamed Promise Harambee Stars Match Bonuses During Afcon?

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed has denied that Ministry of Sports owes Harambee Stars Kshs 10million Afcon 2019 match winning bonus.

In a recent interview with the Daily Nation Amina stated they don’t have any financial obligations to Stars in as so far as the tournament is concerned.

“I know without a shadow of doubt that all the monies requested for the Africa Cup of Nations were paid in full,” said Amina.

A budget of Kshs 244million was approved for the team’s preparations for the meet which included a camp in France and a number of friendlies.

But Football Kenya Federation (FKF) clarified recently that the money excluded match bonuses, a position which is at odds with Amina’s assertions.

So who is telling the truth?

Kenya’s sole win in the showpiece was against neighbours Tanzania in the group stage after consecutive losses against finalists Senegal and Algeria.

Following the 3-2 win over Taifa Stars, Amina hosted the team, which still had mathematical chances of progressing, to a luncheon where she thanked them and assured of government’s continued support.

“It’s wonderful for me to be here at a time the government has established the Sports Fund where we can actually meet the commitments we made to you as our players,” she said at the luncheon on the Nile.

“On our way back we are working on some of the issues Nick (Mwendwa) had discussed for you and I know when we get home we will finalise that,” she added.

@StateHouseKenya.@AMB_A_Mohammed Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed met Harambee Stars players in Cairo. Did she promise to pay bonuses? Be the judge pic.twitter.com/drSjxjeiKN — Judith Nyangi (@NyangiJudith) April 18, 2020

According to the federation Chief Executive Officer, Barry Otieno, two days to the tournament’s kickoff, they sent the ministry for approval a reward scheme of Kshs 10million per win for players and members of technical staff.

They made a follow up on disbursement of the same after they returned home, but to date no payment has occured.

So if the Kshs 244million was already settled, what other commitments to the Harambee Stars players was Amina pledging to finalise if not the winning bonus?

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu