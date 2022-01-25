Diana Marua’s YouTube Channel With Over 600K Subscribers Allegedly Hacked, Deleted

YouTuber and rapper Diana Marua is in distress after her channel with over 600,000 subscribers was deleted by the Google-owned company.

Diana B, as she is popularly known, disclosed this in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old claimed the account was hacked by malicious people who later changed the name of the channel. Apparently, the account was taken down moments later for repeatedly violating YouTube guidelines.

She said her team has written to YouTube and hopefully, the channel will be restored.

“I have lived at peace with everyone and I have always stayed on my lane; I don’t know why anyone would do this to me! you hack my YouTube account; Change the name and even worse you deleted it,” she said.

“Fam, we shall be back soon stay strong team, Diana. We trust and give glory to God for everything 🙏 My Management & NGOMMA has started the process of Contacting The YouTube team to have this sorted! Nawapenda.”

The ‘One Day’ rapper gained a huge following on YouTube in recent months after announcing her music debut. She was expected to drop her third single by end of this month.

When one searches for any of her songs, YouTube displays the message: “Video unavailable. This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.”







