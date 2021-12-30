Diana Marua Ordered To Pull Down Video Accusing Willy Paul Of Attempted Rape

A Nairobi court has ordered rapper Diana Marua to pull down a video shared on her YouTube channel accusing Willy Paul of attempted rape pending hearing and determination of his case.

Willy Paul, born Wilson Ouma, was granted the orders on Wednesday, December 29 by Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate D. W. Mburu following an application filed on December 23.

In the application, Paul alias Pozee, argued that the allegations by Diana had injured his reputation making him lose business worth millions besides adversely affecting his health.

“That the Defendant/Respondent’s video and social media post posted on her YouTube channel titled My untold story, Willy Paul attempted to rape me, be pulled down pending the hearing and determination of this suit as it is prejudicing the Plaintiff/Applicant and making him lose business opportunities and making him suffer health wise,” the magistrate ordered.

Diana was also barred from sharing the video on social media by herself or through proxy.

“That the Defendant/Respondent herein either by herself her servants, agents, assigns or any other person spreading the video, circulating the same, is hereby restrained by an interim injunctive order of the court from defaming, spreading and continuing to defame the Plaintiff/Applicant pending the hearing and determination of the suit,” the order reads.

The wife of popular singer Kelvin Kioko Bahati, popularly known as Bahati, published the video on YouTube on December 9.

She made the claims after Pozee released a dis track trashing her music debut.

The ‘Hatutaachana’ rapper told off Pozee saying it was irresponsible of him to claim he slept with her in the track yet he knows he had attempted to rape her.

She claimed the incident happened a few years ago when Pozee was pursuing her for a romantic relationship.

The ‘Jigi Jigi’ crooner later issued a statement claiming Diana spent the night at his place willingly and that she consented to whatever transpired.

