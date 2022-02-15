Diamond, Zari Netflix Reality Show to Premiere on March 22

Netflix has announced the premiere of reality show, Young, Famous and African on March 22, 2022. The show features Tanzanian singer, Abdul Naseeb popularly known as Diamond Platnumz, his baby Mama Zari Hassan and a host of African celebrities.

The video-streaming app shared a trailer for the show via social media on Monday. The seven-episode reality show will follow the luxurious lives of African superstars hailing from Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, and South Africa as they “work and play, flirt and feud.”

Diamond posted a clip of the trailer on his social media account, captioning it “Another one for the culture!”

It is still not clear if he will be filming his storyline alongside his baby mama, Zari Hassan.

The sultry socialite also posted the trailer on her Instagram account, with the caption, “Africa like you’ve never seen before. It’s glitz, it’s glamour and just a touch of me. You can’t miss this.”

Read: Diamond Platnumz and His WCB-Wasafi Label Sign Deal to Join Warner Music

The full cast includes: Khanyi Mbau (South Africa), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Annie Macaulay-Idibia (Nigeria), 2Baba (Nigeria), Zari the Boss Lady (Uganda), Naked DJ (South Africa), Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry (Nigeria), Andile Ncube (South Africa), and Kayleigh Schwark (South Africa).

The Young, Famous and African show created Martin Asare Amankwa and Peace Hyde promises its viewers sex, shade and scandals.

“This has been a labor of love that has finally become a reality. Growing up in the UK, there were no glitzy and sexy images of Africa, all we saw were the stereotypical images that have been propelled in the media for years,” Amankwa said in a statement.

“Young, Famous & African presents an Africa that is vibrant, beautiful, glossy, and sexy to the world and we are super proud and excited for the world to see it,” she added.

Watch the trailer below:

