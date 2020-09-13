Diamond’s Radio Station Wasafi FM Suspended For Airing Explicit Content

Diamond Platnumz’s radio station Wasafi FM has been shut down for one week for airing explicit content.

Tanzanian Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) said that the station violated communication regulations by airing offensive language.

Wasafi FM In a statement apologised to TCRA and Tanzanians for using inappropriate language in their shows ‘Switch’ and ‘Mashamsham’.

“In line with the TCRA directive, the management of Wasafi FM would like to apologise to TCRA and Tanzanians for using inappropriate language in our shows ‘Switch’ and ‘Mashamsham’ in violation of the communications act. We humbly accept the penalty from TCRA and sincerely apologize. We will also be going off-air until September 18,” said Wasafi Radio.

Wasafi joins two other stations, Clouds FM and Clouds TV, that have been suspended for allegedly violating election coverage.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu