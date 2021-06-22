Diamond Platnumz, Zari to Feature in “Young, Famous and African” Netflix Reality Show

Netflix is set to premier an African Reality Show featuring Tanzanian singer, Abdul Naseeb popularly known as Diamond Platnumz. The popular singer took to his social media to announce that he will feature in the “Young, Famous and African” Reality show.

“From Tandale to the world…Go behind the scenes of what it takes to be an African Icon to the world with @netflixsa and @naijaonnetflix’s first African reality TV show, featuring your one and only SIMBA” Diamond posted on his timeline.

Netflix South Africa had posted a teaser on its timeline asking users to guess who would be featured in the new show.

“They’re young, they’re fress, they’re unapologetically African and they’re coming to your screen! Can you guess some of the stars and their famous sayings?” Netflix posed.

Zari Hassan, Diamond’s baby mama who resides in South Africa, also took to the social media platform tolet her fans know that she would feature in the new reality show.

“Born in Uganda, flourishing in Mzansi. Now we’re taking of Netflix! See me bossing it up on @netflixsa and @naijaonnetflix’s first African reality TV show coming soon.” Zari shared.

It is not clear if the two exes will appear on the show together or on individual capacities. The South African arm of popular video streaming service, Netflix, has not given more details regarding the show.

Diamond is currently rumored to be dating a South African lady going by the name Andrea Abrahams.

The post on Netflix SA page showed that the show will feature more African stars yet to be unveiled.

