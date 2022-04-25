Diamond Platnumz YouTube Channel with Highest Number of Subscribers in Africa Hacked, Terminated

Tanzanian Singer Naseeb Abdul popularly known as Diamond Platnumz is the latest personality to lose his YouTube channel. The singer’s YouTube channel with over 6.5 million subscribers was taken down under unclear circumstances.

Reports indicate that Diamonds’ YouTube account was hacked about two days ago. The hackers allegedly went live on the platform with cryptocurrency news. This has become a common trend after Citizen TV’s and Kenyan influencer Diana Marua underwent the same predicament a few weeks ago. The hackers went live with similar cryptocurrency info shows before the accounts were terminated. Luckily, both parties were able to recover their accounts.

Diamond has reportedly deleted the link to his YouTube channel from his social media following the ordeal. Currently, his channel link on YouTube shows that it has been terminated for violating community guidelines.

The Tanzanian singer is the most popular African artist on YouTube with over 6.5 million subscribers and 742 videos. He is followed by Rayvanny with over 3.5 million subscribers, Harmonize with over 3.2 million subscribers, Davido with over 2.9 million subscribers and Fally Ipupa with over 2.8 million subscribers at number five.

