Diamond Platnumz Becomes Africa’s First Artiste To Surpass 900 Million Views On YouTube

Tanzanian Star Naseeb Abdul Juma but best known by his stage moniker, Diamond Platnumz has reached another milestone.

The Bongo Flava star became the first African artiste to surpass 900 million views on the video viewing platform, YouTube.

Diamond, only a decade old in the music industry has beaten the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy among others.

For example, Davido has 543 million views, Wizkid with 792 million and Burna Boy with some 429 million views.

The father of four is at the top of the list with 903 million views.

The Wasafi CEO who is currently in self-isolation after his manager Sallam Sharaf tested positive for the coronavirus, has at least 3.28 million YouTube subscribers.

Apart from sharing his music on the channel, the multi award winning star shares with his vast audience behind the scenes to some of his greatest hits.

He also shares different aspects of his life on the channel.

The star is currently riding the wave with his massive hit single Jeje which as of Monday, March 23 had 8.8 million views, three weeks after its release.

But a remix of Lingala hit “Yope” featuring Innos’ B has to be Diamond’s greatest hit yet.

The song has over 73 million views on YouTube, six months later.

