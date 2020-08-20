Tanzanian Superstar Diamond Platnumz Releases Song For League Champs Simba

Tanzanian superstar has released a song for the country’s top team and recently crowned league champions Simba.

Dubed “Simba”, the song, which has already been viewed over 600k times on YouTube since morning, praises the “Wekundu Wa Mzimbazi” achievements.

Simba’s billionaire owner Mo Dewji also receives a lot of praises in the single.

The will be officially launched this Sunday during “Simba Day” festivities booked at Taifa and Uhuru Stadiums, Dar.

I can't wait to make another HISTORY with the Number one Sport club @SimbaSCTanzania

Saturday August 22th 2020!!!

Filling two STADIUMS at the same time!!!

Same day!!! Same City!!!!!

TAIFA STADIUM & UHURU STADIUM!!! #SIMBADAY @SimbaSCTanzania @moodewji @hajismanara pic.twitter.com/8QLEafuqr1 — Chibu Dangote (@diamondplatnumz) August 19, 2020

Simba have enjoyed great success on and off the pitch since Dewji came on board and the major partner with the team winning three titles on the bounce.

Dewji on Thursday morning presented Diamond with Simba SC new jersey.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu