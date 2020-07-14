Diamond Platnumz Moves On, Confirms He Is Not Single Months After Breakup With Tanasha

Tanzanian Heartthrob and Bongo superstar Naseeb Abdul popularly known as Diamond Platnumz has confirmed that he has moved on five months after breaking up with Tanasha Donna with whom they share a son.

Through an interacting social gathering, the Baba Lao hitmaker made the revelations that he is not single as he is currently seeing someone with whom he plans to settle down with.

He further intimated that he turned 30 years hence focusing on settling down as he no longer has time for dating.

“Sipo single nina mwanamke ninayetaka kuoa. Sisi wengine sasa hivi hatutaki mahusiano, tunataka tuoe. Mwezi wa kumi tarehe mbili nitatimiza miaka 31 na sitaki kuwa tu na mwanamke, sitaki kuwa na kimada (mistress), sitaki kuwa na hawara (prostitute), nataka kuoa,” Diamond said.

This loosely translates to,” I am not single. There’s a woman in my life that I intend to marry and settle down with. I am turning 31 years this month and I am not interested in the dating games, I want to marry.”

Diamond’s relationships have been topics for discussion, especially on social media with a section of netizens castigating his way of life. He has dated former Miss Tanzania Wema Sepetu before it ended dramatically. He later dated Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan with whom they share two children before cheating on her with Tanzania beauty queen Hamisa Mobetto and siring a son.

Tanasha was expected to exchange nuptials with Diamond but barely a year into the relationship she got pregnant for him. Their relationship was not all rosy as the two faced cheating allegations.

In an interview earlier in the year, Tanasha stated that she was single-handedly taking care of their son without Diamond’s help a move that labelled the latter a dead beat dad.

Consequently, in a previous interview, Diamond’s sister Queen Darleen indicated that the award-winning singer was not ready to settle down for fear of losing his female fan base.

“He and I often talk about matters of marriage and relationships. Diamond fears locking himself up in a marital cage. He says he wants to settle down when he is ready, and I don’t think he is currently up for it,” said Darleen.

