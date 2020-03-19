Diamond Platnumz Manager Sallam Sharaf Falls Victim To Coronavirus

Tanzanian heartthrob Diamond Platnumz’s manager Sallam Sharaf on Thursday tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, Sharaf who was in South Africa recently announced that tests results came back positive for the deadly virus.

He did however note that medics at the health facility at which he is quarantined are taking good care of him.

“I have received coronavirus test results, and I would like to confirm that it has turned out positive. Currently, I am under mandatory quarantine, and being monitored closely by doctors. I would like to thank the Tanzanian Government for the good medical services I am receiving,” he wrote.

Sharaf also said that he has been in isolation since Tuesday.

“Since Tuesday, I have been in isolation. The nurses at the hospital I am admitted in are good to me. May God protect them, and give them good health,” he continued as he asked fellow Tanzanians to take care of themselves.

Platnumz wished him a quick recovery. He said, “Get well soon manager.”

Earlier, Tanzania’s Health Minister, Ummy Mwalimu, announced that coronavirus cases in the East African country had risen to six.

The two new cases were said to be men who had made international trips and only returned home a few days ago.

One of the men aged 40 had been to Switzerland, Denmark and France before traveling back to Tanzania on March 14.

The other is a man who resides in Dar es Salaam and is said to have been in Mzansi recently. He is believed to be Sharaf.

Globally, close to 220,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported and over 9200 deaths.

China has on the other hand not reported anymore domestic cases of COVID-19.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu