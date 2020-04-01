Diamond Platnumz Manager Sallam Sharaf Recovers From COVID-19, Out Of Isolation

Tanzanian heartthrob Diamond Platnumz’s manager Sallam Sharaf has recovered from the deadly Covid-19.

Taking to Instagram, Sharaf who was isolated on March 13 after testing positive for the virus, said two tests have confirmed that he is coronavirus free.

Thanking God and the medics, Sharaf added that he is now out of isolation.

“After 14 days got tested twice and both results came negative and now I am out of isolation centre. Thanks to Allah. Thanks to doctor’s nurses and the government,” he wrote.

He also said, “He added: “Nimshukuru Allah, na pia niwashukuru wote mlionitumia msg, comments, DM na dua zenu. Bila kuwasahau Temeke Isolation Centre kwa kuwa bega na bega pamoja na mie bila kunichoka pale nilipokuwa nimezidiwa, na shukurani zangu zingine ziende kwa Madaktari bingwa kujua maendeleo yangu mara kwa mara na pia Serikali yangu na viongozi wake husika Wizara na Mkoa walikuwa hawana ubaguzi kutujulia hali na kutupa moyo na kutupa mahitaji tutakayo.

“Naomba niwape taarifa ndugu yenu, kijana wenu nimechukuliwa vipimo mara mbili na nimekutwa NEGATIVE na kwa sasa nipo huru. Ila naomba tuendelee kujikinga na kufata ushauri wa viongozi wetu na kuacha maelekezo ya utashi yasiyokuwa na uhakika. ALLAH IS GREAT.”

Also taken ill with the novel COVID-19 was rapper Mwana FA who is also awaiting test results confirming whether he is cured.

The two; Sharaf and Mwana FA had been to South Africa prior to their diagnoses.

Diamond, has too been in self quarantine following his manager’s positive test results.

Elsewhere in Africa, Nigerian artiste Davido’s fiancee Chioma Rowland, last week tested positive for the virus.

She and her newborn baby had been to London.

Chef Chi as she is popularly known, is now in isolation.

There are at least 5,431 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Africa.

