Diamond Platnumz Busted Wearing Fake Luxury Watches

Tanzanian heartthrob Diamond Platnumz is said to be worth a whopping Sh500 million, at least.

This explains how the singer affords luxurious cars, mansions and owns some pretty amazing clad.

But he has in the recent past been spotted wearing fake watches.

For example, last year after Tanasha Donna gave birth to their son Naseeb Junior, the Jeje crooner was spotted in a fake Phillipe Patek 5711/1R – Nautilus Self Winding watch that costs at least Sh13 million.

A few days ago, again, the father of four shared a photo on his Instagram page flaunting a Richard Mille RM 011 Felipe Massa.

This particular watch, released in 2007 and a collaboration between Richard Mille and F1 driver, Felipe Massa, goes for an estimated Sh14 million.

But according to watch “experts” the hitmaker’s watch was not genuine.

“In terms of design, of materials used, of its details, its movement and its extraordinary adaptability, the RM 011 embodies everything the brand stands for. Its case is typical of Richard Mille: a tonneau shape with a curved bezel, sides and caseback,” the watch is described on the Richard Mille official website.

The RM O11 is only available in titanium, gold and all of the brand’s proprietary materials: ceramic, carbon, silicon nitride and Red Quartz.

The luxurious watch has aerodynamic pushers machined with non-slip ribbing and the crown resembles a smooth tyre encircling a spoked wheel rim.

Further, the skeletonised automatic winding movement with variable-geometry rotor offers hours, minutes, seconds, flyback chronograph, 60-minute countdown timer.

Here is how the real compares with the fake:

Photos Courtesy| Fake Watch Busters

