Diamond Platnumz and His WCB-Wasafi Label Sign Deal to Join Warner Music

Tanzania’s singer Abdul Naseeb popularly known as Diamond Platnumz and his WCB Wasafi recording label have joined the Warner Music Family. Both parties took to social media to announce the partnership with plans to expand the singer’s influence the world over.

The new deal will see WCB-Wasafi incorporated into Warner Music South Africa and Ziiki Media.

Warner Music said Diamond had proven to be an incredible businessman who had grown WCB-Wasafi into a formidable record label. The SA based arm of Warner Music’s global outfit said the East African Music Scene had exploded in the past few years, and they were keen on promoting Diamond and his artistes to more fans around the world while introducing Bongo Fleva to a wider audience.

“Not only is Diamond one of the premier artists on the continent, but he is undoubtedly lynchpin of the Bongo Flava scene in Tanzania. We’re so excited to write him and Wasafi into the WMG narrative on the continent and we are beyond thrilled to welcome Diamond as a global flagship artist for Warner Music.” Managing Director of Warner Music South Africa and SVP, Strategy, Sub-Saharan Africa Temi Adeniji said.

“This 360 partnership establishes a new way to engage with artists in Africa and our ambition to bring African talent to the rest of the world.” Alfonso Perez-Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Music said.

Diamond is one of Africa’s most successful artists with more than 30 hit songs under his belt. He is one of the most recognizable figures having amassed a huge following that has seen him clinch ambassadorial deals with Pepsi, Coral Paints, Nice One Brand and Parimatch among others. He has the number one artist YouTube channel in Africa with more than five million subscribers. He has more than 12 million Instagram followers, just second to Davido’s 20 million.

“I’ve built WCB-Wasafi from the ground up and believe that Warner Music and Ziiki Media are the right partners to help further grow our reach. I’m also looking forward to plugging into the Warner network myself. We’ve got some exciting plans and I can’t wait to share more music with the world.”

WCB-Wasafi has so far signed various Tanzanian artists including Mbosso, Rayvanny, Zuchu and Queen Darleen.

