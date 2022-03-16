Diamond Platnumz Alleges State Mistreatment When Leaving Country

Bongo star Diamond Platnumz has accused the government of mistreatment.

Speaking to Wasafi FM, the award winning crooner claimed that the State humiliates him and his Wasafi signees.

Diamond who is on a media tour for his FOA (First of All) EP, told The Switch show that he and artistes signed under his label cannot leave the country freely.

The star said he has to seek the approval of the state agency in charge of music and arts. BASATA.

“I think it’s only artists signed to Wasafi who are never allowed to leave the country without the government’s approval. Anytime I get to the airport, I’m always arrested and stopped from boarding. I don’t know why they keep doing this to me,” he told radio presenter Lily Ommy.

“Whenever I ask for the reason, I’m always told I must have a permit from the government before I can leave the country.”

In order for him to obtain the permit, he has to part with Tsh 50,000 (Sh2,400) every single time he leaves the country, he continued.

Diamond’s assertions were refuted by BASATA’s interim CEO, Matiko Muniko, who stated that there can never be a specific law for an individual citizen.

“The law is very clear to every artist whenever one wants to travel outside the country for any art related gig. They have to obtain a permit from BASATA where one has to pay Tsh50,000” Muniko told Mwananchi.

Diamond made the comments after Ommy inquired as to why his name and those of his signees were not among the artistes who received royalties from the Copyright Society of Tanzania (COSATA) in January this year.

In a quick rejoinder, COSATA replied they had not enrolled with the organization.

“So, when you tell me we are not registered yet we are paying for the government’s permit to leave the country, it doesn’t make sense to me. I recommend President Samia Suluhu for this initiative, but I have a feeling those tasked with executing the mandate have failed,” said the Gidi hitmaker.

The father of four went on to say that Wasafi did not wish to be nominated for any COSATA awards because of the mistreatment.

“I am not interested on the newly launched awards. I mean if you couldn’t pay me royalties, how would you then nominate me for an award? It does not make sense. I believe it’s good for other Tanzanian artists, but it’s not a priority for me. My focus is to compete with artistes outside Tanzania,” he said.

