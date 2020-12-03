Diamond and Koffi Olomide’s “Waah” Breaks Africa YouTube Views Record

Tanzanian artiste, Naseeb Abdul, otherwise known as Diamond Platnumz, continues to set standards in the African Music Industry after his latest song, “Waah” a collaboration with Popular Congolese musician Koffi Olomide, hit one million views within 8 hours of its release.

Diamond broke the record previously set by Nigerian artiste Davido when he released his song “Fem” in January. The song garnered one million views within nine hours of its release, a first for an African artiste, at the time.

Diamond has been flying high on YouTube, after he recently achieved yet another feat by being the first artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to garner one billion views collectively on his songs.

He was able to surpass other celebrated artistes in the continent including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Sauti Sol, Patoranking, among others.

“Waah” is currently at 5.2 Million views just 48 hours after its release.

Diamond took to Instagram to thank his fans who he attributes his success to. The artiste closely monitored the views and kept updating fans of every milestone.

Diamond currently boasts the highest number of YouTube followers for an African Artiste at 4.46 million. Davido comes second with a little over 2 million subscribers.

Diamond has done collabos with different artistes in the continent and internationally. His portfolio includes songs with American artistes Omarion and Neyo among others.

