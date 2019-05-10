“Diamond Is An Amazing Father”, Hamisa Mobetto Allays Zari’s Dead Beat Accusations

Tanzanian video-vixen turned singer Hamisa Mobetto has come to Diamond Platnumz’s defense over claims by Zari Hassan that the Bongo star is a dead beat father.

Speaking in a recent interview on Wasafi TV, Mobetto revealed that diamond is an amazing father.

Mobetto stated: “He [Diamond] uses his place as a father very well. he is an amazing father.”

She lauded the singer for being present.

“There is nothing as hard as raising a kid by yourself and he has made it easier because I have his support as my baby daddy, ” she added.

The new revelations come months after Mobetto reportedly sued Diamond for child neglect, raising eyebrows on her change of heart.

Reports indicated the singer, who parted ways with Mobetto, had cut baby Dylan’s support.

The state left the mother of two devastated, leaving Instagram in-laws speculating.

Asked to come out clear, Mobetto asserted that it was no one’s business whether Diamond ceased supporting his child or not.

“Nyie nanyi mnachosha, sasa kama ameacha kutoa huduma kwa Dylan inawahusu nini? Niacheni bwana, maisha yangu na familia haiwahusu. Mnauliza ili iweje (So what if he has stopped paying child support? Just mind your own business and stop meddling in my family issues),” she said.

Recently, Zari Hassan had a bitter exchange of words with the Tetema hit maker.

Zari blasted diamond for allegedly neglecting his duties as a father.

Diamond confirmed the allegations, saying he had not supported his kids for months.

He accused Zari of cheating on him with Nigerian musician Peter formerly of the P square duo.

Further, the music sensation blasted Zari of having an affair with her Kenyan personal trainer while the two were in a relationship.

“When we were dating, she also had an affair with her trainer. They used to come to my house and I have photographic evidence,” he said.

Word has it that the instructor could have been Tumise who hails from South Africa.

