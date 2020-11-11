Diageo Recalls Contaminated Alcohol-free Guinness 0.0

Diageo, the company that owns the Guiness alcohol brand has recalled newly-launched alcohol-free Guiness 0.0 over contamination.

In a statement on Wednesday, Diageo said the brand had been recalled in England, Scotland and Wales “because of a microbiological contamination”.

Guinness 0.0 was launched last month as a low-calorie and alcohol-free drink, retailing in four packs of 440ml cans as of October 26.

The recall was made as a “precautionary measure”, since the contamination “may make some cans of Guinness 0.0 unsafe to consume”.

“We are sorry that this has happened,” the company said.

British Guinness announced that production of the drink had stopped until it was considered safe.

“Production will only recommence when we are completely satisfied that we have eliminated the root cause of the issue,” British Guiness said in their website.

