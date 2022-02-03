Devolution PS Korir Summoned For Allegedly Assaulting Pregnant Wife

Julius Kiplagat Korir, the Principal Secretary for Devolution, has been summoned to appear in a Nairobi court for allegedly assaulting a woman.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi summoned the PS after the prosecution requested that he be summoned in connection with an assault case.

“We apply for summonses against the accused through the investigating officer to appear in court and plead to the charges,” State Counsel said.

Korir is due in court on February 10 to answer to assault charges.

Read: Man United’s Mason Greenwood Arrested Over Sexual Assault Allegations

The PS is accused of unlawfully assaulting Everlyn Koech, his estranged wife, and causing her bodily harm.

He is accused of committing the crime on September 17, 2020, on Ndalat Road, Karen in Nairobi. Court documents show that his wife reported the assault incident to Hardy Police Station in Karen on November 20, 2018, under OB 40/20/11/2018.

A medical examination report dated November 20, 2018, revealed that Evelyn, who was pregnant at the time, had bruises in her abdomen, forearm, and legs.

She also had thorax and abdomen injuries, according to a P3 form signed by the police surgeon at the police headquarters.

Read Also: House Help Jailed for 15 Years for Sexually Assaulting Employer’s Child

Korir petitioned the High Court last year to stop his prosecution, but Justice Anthony Mrima dismissed the petition in November 2021 on grounds that the State was correct in charging him with assault and injuring an expectant Evelyn Koech.

He wanted the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) blocked from arresting and prosecuting him in connection with the crime, claiming that it was illegal, in bad faith, and an infringement on his constitutional rights.

“The petitioner has not shown how the DPP violated the Constitution by authorizing his prosecution. Further, if the court quashes or grants the orders sought, it will frustrate the rule of law,” ruled Justice Mrima.

Korir faces dismissal in accordance with Chapter 6 of the Constitution and the Leadership and Integrity Act, which states that “any State officer automatically goes on suspension after taking a plea in a criminal case.”

Read Also: Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Another, Assaulting Cop

Evelyn has since filed for divorce from the former Transport PS Korir under application E015 of 2021.

In addition, the PS is facing a separate case in the children’s court, No: MCCC/E945 of 2020, in which he is being asked to pay school fees and upkeep for his children.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...