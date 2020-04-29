Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa Confirms 116 Kenyans Have Died In Floods

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has announced that 116 Kenyans have lost their lives to the ongoing floods across the country.

During a press conference today, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, the CS has stated that approximately 29 counties have been affected and 100,000 households displaced.

Further, he assured Kenyans that the government was in control of the matter as 40,000 bags of rice have been dispatched to help families that have been affected in different counties.

He added that during distribution, the guidelines set by MOH on social distancing amid COVID-19 menace will be followed.

“We want to urge the counties to comply with the guidelines put in place including moving to higher ground,” he said.

This comes a few days after the weatherman warned of heavy rains across different parts of the country that are likely to continue until June.

In a State of the Nation address last week by President Uhuru Kenyatta, residents living in landslide-prone areas such as Tana River, Kitui, parts of Makueini, Murang’a, Kiambu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Nyando were advised to move to higher grounds.

Also, the government pledged to give Sh50,000 each to the families that lost their loved ones during landslides and flash floods in Chesegon along the Marakwet-Pokot border that happened last week.

This, as communicated by the Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya is to cater for the burial expenses.

“They will also get more donations to help rebuild their lives after the tragedy,” he said.

This was after 18 bodies that had disappeared in the mudslides were discovered with the state also pledging to cater for the cost of DNA tests in identifying the bodies.

