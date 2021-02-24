Detectives Unravel Mystery Behind Gruesome Murder Of Nyeri Businessman Daniel Mwangi

32-year-old Daniel Mwangi Wang’ondu, a businessman from Wendiga village in Nyeri was brutally murdered and his body discovered at his gate in the wee hours of January 1, 2021.

For two months, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been trying to piece together the events that led to his death, until earlier this week when a breakthrough was reached.

In a series of tweets, the DCI revealed that the murder plot was initiated in December 2020 by the deceased’s father, Stephen Wang’ondu over a family feud.

Mr Stephen reportedly hired three of his longtime friends to have his son murdered at a fee of Sh160,000.

The deceased’s father used his driver, identified as Mahinda at a facilitation fee of Sh20,000 and instructed him to form a team that would execute his atrocity.

Mahinda is reported to have proceeded to Embu on December 31 where he picked his accomplices, briefed them of the plan, target, and other relevant information regarding the job they had been hired to do.

Together with his accomplices, they purchased the murder weapon at a local hardware, committed the crime and went into hiding for two months.

When Mwangi was found soaked in a pool of blood in his home, detectives failed to find the motive of the crime as nothing had been stolen from his house.

The suspects were however arrested three days ago and arraigned at Nyeri Law Courts. One Charity Muchiri was also arrested as she was believed to have been involved in the heinous plan.

