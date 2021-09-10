Detectives Seize Sh60 Million in Fake US Dollars at Transport Logistics Facility in Industrial Area

DCI detectives have recovered Sh60 million in fake US dollars at a transport logistics facility located along Lusaka Road, Industrial Area.

The sleuths were acting on a tip off from an Express Kenya security manager.

The 460 US dollar notes in denominations of 100 were according to DCI director George Kinoti, destined for Muscat, Oman.

The notes, packaged in 12 bundles, were declared as marketing flyers for a non-existing African Global Food Supplies.

Preliminary reports, Kinoti said, have established that one of the local consignors, Belmont Joseph, is a member of a larger suspected criminal syndicate operating from Ngong area, Kajiado County.

Police have also sought the intervention of Interpol to facilitate the arrest of Oman-based consignee, Hamood Abdullah Hamood.

A manhunt has, however, been launched for the local suspects.

Last week, detectives apprehended three money laundering suspects at an apartment in Kileleshwa.

During the intelligence-led operation, the sleuths found assorted fake and local foreign currencies at Midea Apartment’s house number 101 where the suspects were ambushed.

Also seized in the house were several fake US dollar notes in denominations of 100 and a machine believed to be used in making the fake notes.

A search in the basement parking of the apartment led to the recovery of more suspicious items in a Honda Fit KCY 695X vehicle owned by one of the suspects.

The items include three copies of a fake letter purportedly from Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) notifying receipt of Sh10 billion, two copies of United Nation invoices, a forged anti-money laundering clearance certificate and a packet of white powder labeled ‘Best Quality Laundry Starch’.

Others were a bottle containing a bluish substance, 45 US dollar notes in 100 denominations and 166 notes of Kenyan currency in Sh1000 denominations.

