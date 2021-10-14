Detectives Seize Narcotics Concealed in Earrings, Buttons at JKIA

DCI Anti-Narcotics Unit officers based at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have seized illegal narcotics concealed in two shipments.

The drugs, DCI said, were discovered on Wednesday following a tip off.

The first shipment destined for Australia had allegedly been declared as African traditional earrings.

DCI’s Anti-Narcotics Unit officers based at Jomo Kenyatta Intn'l Airport yesterday seized a cache of narcotics concealed in two shipments, following a tipoff. One of the shipments that was destined for Australia from Kenya had been declared as African traditional earrings. pic.twitter.com/DoX7JHZrN4 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 14, 2021

But upon scrutiny, the officers discovered that inside the 168 pairs of earrings was morphine.

“After deeper scrutiny, they discovered a yellow powdery substance cleverly concealed within the ornaments. The powder was subjected to presumptive tests soon afterwards and was positively identified as morphine,” said DCI.

The second consignment had been declared as kitenge dresses. Inside were 12 kitenge dresses and 199 buttons. It was destined for Hong Kong, China.

Read: Concerns as Migori’s Pandi Residents Trade Bhang Openly [Photos]

Inside the buttons, the officers found a white powder which after presumptive tests was found to be cocaine.

“Upon deeper inspection, they were awed to find a white powdered substance shrewdly hidden within the buttons. The powder was subjected to presumptive tests, which revealed it was yet another illegal narcotic substance, cocaine,” added DCI.

The seized consignments are being subjected to further investigation.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...