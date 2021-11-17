Detectives Seize Heroin Concealed in Calabashes at JKIA

DCI Anti-Narcotics Unit officers based at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have seized 630 grams of heroin concealed in calabashes.

In a statement shared on Twitter on Tuesday night, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said the illegal drugs were destined for Canada.

The drugs, DCI said, were discovered following a tip-off from DHL security over a suspicious consignment dupped African calabash destined for the North American country from Nairobi.

“The ANU officers moved with speed, confiscating the creamish powdery substance. After a verification procedure, the substance tested positive for heroin, which was then released to the detectives for safe custody as pursuit for the drug racket involved kicks in,” DCI said.

The discovery comes a month after the JKIA-based sleuths seized illegal narcotics concealed in two shipments.

The first shipment destined for Australia had allegedly been declared as African traditional earrings. But upon scrutiny, the officers discovered that inside the 168 pairs of earrings was morphine.

The second consignment had been declared as kitenge dresses. Inside were 12 kitenge dresses and 199 buttons. It was destined for Hong Kong, China.

Inside the buttons, the officers found a white powder which after presumptive tests was found to be cocaine.

