Detectives Rescue 4-year-old Boy Abducted by Grandparent’s Houseboy in Murang’a

Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau detectives in collaboration with those from the Special Service Unit (SSU) have rescued a 4-year-old boy who went missing on June 2.

Baby Liam Ngucwa Mwangi was suspected to have been taken by the grandparent’s houseboy, Charles King’ori alias Delvin Maina, in Murang’a.

Baby Liam was found at a house in Naivasha, following days of his painstaking search.

“The 4-year-old boy has since been reunited with his parents, who couldn’t hide their joy holding the little angel, after five days of tears and anguish. The distraught parents and relatives had in an online appeal that went viral, asked Kenyans to volunteer any information they may have had, regarding their son’s whereabouts,” said DCI.

Baby Liam Ngucwa Mwangi, who went missing on June 2nd in Murang’a, has this afternoon been rescued by DCI detectives. Baby Liam who is believed to have been kidnapped by his grandparents’ houseboy, was found at a house in Naivasha, following days of his painstaking search. pic.twitter.com/uIBPSLhNgM — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 7, 2021

Sleuths are still searching for baby Liam’s captors who escaped moments before the rescue.

“Should you have any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects, please notify us through our anonymous toll free line 0800722203,” added DCI.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu