Detectives Recover Wildlife Trophies Worth Over Sh5 Million in Taita Taveta

Detectives recovered Wildlife Trophies worth over Sh5 million in Taita Taveta county on Friday afternoon.

A suspect identified as Bakari Barisa was found trading in Pangolin scales worth Sh5 million and elephant tusks worth Sh400,000.

The Detectives ed the 40 year old to his hideout before arresting him.

Read: Deputy Headteacher Among Five People Arrested Selling Elephant Tusks In Kajiado

“Posing as well oiled unscrupulous business men who rule the underworld, the sleuths led the man to his waterloo before pouncing on him.” the DCI said on social media.

Pangolin scales which fetch a fortune in the black market are used for spiritual protection and financial rituals, making the mammal one of the most trafficked in the world.

The suspect was placed behind bars and is awaiting arraignment.

Read:Two Arrested Ferrying Bhang Worth Sh8 Million In Fuel Tanker

Cases of wildlife trafficking are not new in the country with several individuals linked to illegal act having been arrested in the past.

On July 29, detectives based in Mombasa arrested 60-year-old Mansur Mohamed Surur, aka “Mansour”, a Kenyan citizen and wanted fugitive in the U.S. for alleged involvement in trafficking of drugs and participating the illegal trade of rhino horns and elephant ivory valued at more than Ksh700,000,000 ($7 million).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...