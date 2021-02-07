Detectives Recover Slain Margaret Muchemi’s Phone Hidden In Ex-boyfriend’s Umoja Wines & Spirits Outlet

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations now say that they have made progress in cracking the murder of Margaret Muchemi who was found killed at her house in Nairobi’s Njiru estate last month.

In an update on Saturday night, DCI said sleuths based in Kayole had recovered the deceased’s phone hidden at a Wines and Spirits outlet in Umoja owned by the prime suspect Charles Oluenyi.

Detectives based in Kayole have made progress in consolidating evidence, in respect to the macabre killing of Margaret Muchemi, who was burnt inside her house by her estranged boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/TOqBogHyGq — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 6, 2021

Oluenyi is Muchemi’s ex-lover. He was arrested on January 27 in connection with the murder, after being on the run for about a week since the killing was reported on January 21.

The 27-year-old is suspected of having killed Muchemi, 34, before setting her body ablaze.

“The recovery made following intelligence leads further indicts the suspect and is envisaged to strengthen DCI’s case against him, ” DCI said in a tweet.

“Meanwhile, mention of the case is slated for February 17th, under Miscellaneous application No. 74/2020.”

Oluenyi’s arrest was dramatic as he threatened to take his own life after detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) cornered him at his hideout in a Kayole apartment.

He was implicated in the murder by the deceased’s two house helps.

The women told the police that on the day their boss was killed, she had given them time off after the suspect visited at around 8am.

She told them that she needed privacy to solve a stalemate with the ex-boyfriend.

Later on in the afternoon, the house was seen in flames.

The deceased was found dead in the house after the fire was put out. Household items were also reduced to ashes.

“Her burnt body, whose hands appeared to have been tied before the house was set ablaze, was recovered at the scene, ” DCI said.

