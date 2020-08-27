Detectives Recover More Guns In Chris Obure’s Office

Detectives probing the death of Kevin Omwenga have recovered two more guns in the house of businessman Chris Obure.

The police recovered a pistol and a shotgun hidden in a safe in the office at Senteu Plaza on Galana Road during the Wednesday raid.

K24 reports that DCI boss George Kinoti has written to the Firearms Licencing Board seeking to know the status of the firearms.

“We are investigating to establish the truth. This is shocking and cruel,” Kinoti said.

This comes days after Obure’s Ceska pistol was used to shoot Omwenga on Friday night in the presence of his bodyguard Robert Ouko Bodo. Both Obure and Bodo have been detained for 12 days to allow the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) complete investigations.

Obure is said to have used the same Ceska Pistol in 2017 to threaten another businessman, Ben Alila. He was disarmed by the police but the weapon was later returned after Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Rashid ruled in his favour.

Bodo who is accused of taking the shot that killed Omwenga, in his police statement, said that the gun went off while they were scuffling over it after a disagreement.

Bodo told the police that Omwenga had borrowed the gun to “show off” as they left a joint along Argwings Kodhek Road for Ngara where they picked a female companion.

When he wanted to leave from Omwenga’s house, where apparently there was a party in the sitting room, he pulled the 28-year-old to the bedroom to take back his boss’ gun.

He told the police that a scuffle ensued leading to the fatal shooting.

Bodo’s statement recorded at the Kilimani Police station, however, does not explain what the argument was about, and who between him and Omwenga pulled the trigger that released the bullet that ripped through the latter’s chest and hit a wall on the bedroom. Earlier, reports indicated that the two were feuding over a fake gold deal gone wrong.

Omwenga was pronounced dead on arrival at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital.

Sleuths are also looking into Omwenga’s lifestyle after it emerged he quit his work as a manager at a motor bazaar in Lavington and was very broke in March this year and was unable to pay his rent.

He is reported to have bounced back and has over the past few months acquired high-end cars.

