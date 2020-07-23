Homicide Detectives Piecing Puzzle Of Woman’s Body Found In Flower Bed After Kilimani House Party

Questions continue to linger after the body of a woman was discovered in a flowerbed of a Kilimani apartment after a night of partying.

According to Nation, Sheila Njeri Murage’s body was discovered by workers in a flower bed at Santonia Court, Kilimani. She had some back injuries with blood oozing from her nose while partially holding a smoked Marijuana.

Neighbours in the area intimated that they did not witness any commotion although house B 03 on the second floor had held a party.

Details of the owner of the house indicate that it belongs to Ms Claire Chepkoech Nge’no with Christine Awuor Aluoch and Shem Lwanga Mang’ula said to have attended the party.

The deceased, Ms Njeri is also reported to have attended the party although it is unclear whether she had left the party.

The publication also cites that investigations into Ms Njeri’s death have commenced after a post mortem revealed that she might have been hit on the head due to the injuries caused by a blunt object.

The trio who attended the party were arraigned in court with the case said to be under scrutiny. Ideally, a friend to Mang’ula when questioned by the police stated that Mang’ula was out drinking at 1824 when he was invited in the house for drinks.

He is then said to have blacked out and slept on the couch since it was past curfew and he could not go home.

“It wasn’t really a party. Only four people were present and Mr Mang’ula blacked out and slept on the couch because he could not go home due to the curfew. The next morning he woke up and went home before being summoned by the police. No one has any idea of what happened, including the police,” the friend said.

The detectives handling the case state that the versions leading to Ms Njeri’s death as narrated by the trio are contradictory hence suspecting that they might be the deceased’s killers.

“The respondents herein were arrested on July 17, 2020, at Santonia Court within Kilimani area on the suspicion of having committed an offence of murder,” detective John Masi, who is leading the investigation, told the court.

The case is set to be heard today with questions raised including the person who invited the deceased and whether she had left the house or not. CCTV footages from the apartment have also been retrieved to aid in the investigations.

