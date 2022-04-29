Detectives Probing Mysterious Death of AP Officer in Nyeri

Detectives are probing the death of an Administrative Police Officer (AP) whose body was found inside his house on Thursday.

The officer who was in his late 30s reportedly shot himself in the head using a firearm. The motive of the suspected suicide case is yet to be established

According to detectives, the officer lived alone in a rented house behind the Central Region Kenya Revenue Authorities (KRA) Headquarters.

Apparently, the officer who recently rose to the rank of a constable had been in and out of rehabilitation centers for alcohol addiction.

In fact, his colleagues told a local publication that the officer had just resumed work after being in the rehab and showing remarkable improvement.

Read: Senior AP Officer in Siaya Sets Self Ablaze at Home

His colleagues recounted that on the day he was found dead, he had failed to report to duty prompting a search at his place.

It was then that the officers broke into his house only to find the officer lying in a pool of blood with a gaping hole on the head where he is believed to have aimed his gun.

“Little is still known concerning the circumstances that led to this officer taking his life but investigations have commenced to enable us to get down to what really happened,” an officer told a local publication.

The identity of the officer is yet to be disclosed although the detectives have linked the death to mental illnesses that need to be addressed more so in the police service.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...