Detectives Probing Mysterious Death Of 20-year-old Man In Migori

Detectives are probing the mysterious death of a 20-year-old man whose body was found dumped in River Sare, Awendo, Migori County.

Speculations are rife that the young man was killed somewhere else and his body later dumped in the river.

According to a village elder, Mr Ochieng Ondelo, prior to the man’s body being discovered, a chopped hand had been found close to the scene.

Confirming the same, Awendo Sub County Police Mr.Mathias Pombo said the matter is being probed in a suspected murder case as the deceased’s body had very deep cuts.

The body has since been transferred to the mortuary with investigations into the same ongoing.

Read: Mukumu Girls School Under Probe Over Mysterious Deaths Of Two Students

In a different account of events, Mukumu Girls School is still under probe over the mysterious deaths of two students.

Two children died mysteriously in the school with the management linking their deaths to malaria. This is however yet to be substantiated as there are claims of negligence and foul play in the same.

A report is expected to be tabled after relevant stakeholders complete investigations into the same.

“We have instructed the ministry of education on the ground to visit the school and investigate the reports relating to the deaths of students and prepare a report that will be submitted to the Ministry of Education for action,” said an official.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...