Detectives Probing Matatu Driver For Murder Of Grade Six Pupil

12-year-old Maureen Wangui Kioi was reported missing by her family on April 20, 2022, in Githurai, Nairobi.

Posters were circulated on social media with her family calling on anyone with information on her whereabouts to report to the authorities. Little did they know their kin would not be found alive.

Weekes later, Maureen’s body was found on May 1, 2022.

At the centre of Maureen’s death is a matatu driver who was previously convicted for stealing motor vehicle parts.

Nation reports that Charles Githinji, a matatu driver sentenced to 18 months in Naivasha prison is the prime suspect in the abduction and murder of the grade six pupil.

Mr Githinji was plying the Nairobi-Nakuru route before he was charged with stealing four tyres from his employer’s vehicle.

Apparently, prior to him being arrested and charged, he had travelled to Mombasa where he stayed for a couple of days before getting back to his Kerugoya home on April 27.

The period between which Maureen was reported missing corresponds with the days Mr Githinji travelled to Mombasa and stayed for a couple of days.

Detectives however believe that Githinji might have committed the abduction of the school girl just after leaving Mombasa.

“We never knew that the suspect was involved in an abduction case. We were waiting for him to be produced in court only to learn that he had been taken to Mwiki police station in connection with the disappearance of the Grade Six pupil,” a detective is quoted by the publication.

“They informed us that they were probing another incident involving the suspect and after following due process, they left with Githinji,” the detective added.

Detectives are piecing together his last movements from Mombasa while trying to unearth the syndicate behind the abduction of the school girl and her murder thereafter.

