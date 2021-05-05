Detectives Probing Lucky Summer Incident Where Bullets Were Found Stashed in A House

Detectives from the office of DCI are probing an incident where bullets were found stashed in a house in Lucky Summer area.

A report by a local publication reveals that the incident was reported by the caretaker, Francis Barasa who is in charge of the said building owned by Hojan Investments.

For instance, the caretaker is said to have reported the matter at Kasarani Stadium Police Station where it was recorded under OB. 42/03/05/2021 and handed over to Ruaraka Police Station.

According to the police, 18 rounds of 38 special bullets, seven rounds of 9mm tracer bullets, 414 rounds of 97.62mm blanks, one expended round of 7.62 blanks, nine rounds of live 7.62 special bullets and 30 rounds of live 9mm bullets were found in the sack.

The incident is now being probed by relevant detectives to establish the owner of the stash and the circumstances under which it was dumped in the building.

Yesterday, in a different account of events, DCI detectives arrested three Cameroonian nationals who were found in possession of fake currencies in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The trio, Paulin Francis Proper, Njikam Omar and Job Kentong were found in possession of Sh350 Million in fake US dollars and Pounds, one Glock pistol and 28 rounds of 9mm calibre.

The sleuths also discovered over 250 kilograms of fake gold nuggets and gold bars.

Proper and Omar were found to be in the country illegally while Kentong holds a refugee identity card.

The fake currencies were in US Dollars of 100 bills totaling 6,820,000 US Dollars, fake Euros 100 bills amounting to 490,000 Euros and fake Kenya shillings notes of 1000 denomination estimated at Sh6.4 million.

