Detectives Probing Night Inferno At Mutahi Ngunyi’s Runda Home

Detectives are probing the cause of the night inferno at political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi’s home in Runda.

According to Nairobi regional commander Augustine Nthumbi, the political analyst has recorded a statement at the police station and investigations have commenced.

“Police are investigating the cause of an inferno to know who started the fire, why and how it happened. It’s the investigations that will help, “Nthumbi told the Star.

The police commander further revealed that at the time the fire was started, Mutahi Ngunyi was in the house together with the wife and housegirl. However, they escaped unhurt.

Earlier, Mutahi Ngunyi took to Twitter and blasted blogger Dennis Itumbi after his house was set ablaze. Apparently, he read mischief in Itumbi’s tweet as it was posted 16 minutes after the fire broke out.

Ngunyi suggested that the fire could have been started by his political enemies, who felt uncomfortable after he spoke about the Kiambaa killings in his show, The 5th Estate.

My FREN @OleItumbi MY house in Runda for 27 years WENT on FIRE at 1.45 am. You TOLD the Hustlers at 2.01 am. About 16 minutes LATER. That is after I talked about KIAMBAA violence of 2008 on 5th Estate. Here is a BETTER picture than the one you POSTED. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/w95WiY34H0 — Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) July 14, 2021

In response, Itumbi said he would ignore Ngunyi’s allegations, claiming that he was using the tragedy to market his channel.

“I note the attempt to tie in mischief, but I ignore. If you ever witness/suffer such tragedy, text real-time if you can, I will TWEET before the 16th minute. Notwithstanding what you have talked about hours before. BTW, it takes courage to market your channel, at such moments,” tweeted Itumbi.

