Detectives Probing Deaths of Two One-year-olds in Uasin Gishu

Detectives are probing two separate incidents in Uasin Gishu County where two one-year-olds lost their lives.

In one incident, the child died after their house went up in flames on Friday morning. This happened in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu county where the one-year-old was said to be sleeping.

Confirming the incident, Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Ayub Gitonga said investigations into the same have commenced while the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

In the other, a man allegedly strangled his one-year-old son to death in Soy, Uasin Gishu County.

The child’s mother had gone to fetch water and left him under his father’s custody.

The mother, upon returning found his son lifeless, on the ground with the father nowhere to be seen.

Although it is not clear what led to the incident, detectives are looking for the child’s father while probing the matter.

