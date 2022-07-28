Detectives Probing Mysterious Death Of Assistant County Commissioner In Kirinyaga

Detectives are probing the mysterious death of an Assistant County commissioner whose body was found in her house in Kirinyaga.

The body of heavily pregnant Jacqueline Waliaula was found in her house in Kirinyaga with detectives yet to establish the cause of her death.

According to the Star, Waliaula’s body was discovered by her nanny who suspected something was wrong when she failed to show up for breakfast.

She thus went to check on her in her room only to find her lying on the bed on her belly.

“Her nanny woke up to her duties of preparing breakfast but suspected something was wrong as she hadn’t left her room. She decided to go to her room only to find her lying on the bed on her belly. She called their neighbour, a police officer, and it was at this point that she was confirmed dead,” A police officer is quoted by the publication.

Investigations into the cause of her death have commenced.

