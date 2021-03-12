Detectives Probing Case Of Foreigner Who Killed Self After Losing Property Worth Millions To Wife, In-laws

Detectives are probing the case of 82-year-old Wolfgang Theodor Fischer who shot himself after claiming his wife and in-laws swindled off his properties worth millions.

According to police reports, Theodor was a Kenyan by naturalization having lived in the county for close to 30 years. He was also married to a 62-year-old Kenyan woman.

In the period of their marriage, the couple had reportedly bought some properties in Diani. However, in a suicide note to Diani Police Station OCS, Theodor stated that he had been unhappy in his marriage for the past three decades.

The suicide note also detailed his troubles struggling to cater for his medical bills adding that he had lost his savings and properties in the hands of the wife and inlaws.

Read: Judge Linked To Tob Cohen Murder Case Released On Police Bond After Spending Night In Police Station

Detectives are piecing together the events that led to his death as his body was found in a pool of blood in his Diani home. A pistol with unspent ammunition was also recovered at the scene of the crime.

His wife, in police reports, says that she found her husband already dead when she came from the church.

“The tycoon has wrangles with inlaws over properties and was also suffering from cancer. He was depressed after losing money and land to people he claimed he was familiar with. I tried comforting and supporting him but all was in vain,” the publication quotes.

Authorities have stated that they will use all the evidence collected from the crime scene and the witnesses to expedite the probe of the case.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu