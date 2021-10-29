Detectives Probing Abduction of Former Westlands MP’s Kin in Muthaiga

Detectives are probing an incident where former Westland’s MP Fred Gumo’s kin was abducted by armed men in Muthaiga.

Reports indicate that Fred Gumo’s sister-in-law together with her driver were ambushed by armed men yesterday just outside the house of the former legislator.

A police report further reveals that the men were waiting for the gate to be opened before pouncing on the victims immediately.

Consequently, the three suspects involved in the abduction are said to have blocked the victim’s car immediately after the gate was opened and ordered them out before bundling them into their vehicle and speeding off.

“They forcefully bundled them into another vehicle at gunpoint,” a report by the police reads.

So far, detectives have been deployed at the scene where the abduction took place and a forensic analysis was conducted. Finger prints were also collected.

Authorities are unable to trace the phone location of the victim although there are still following leads on the same.

More follows:

