Detectives Probe Mysterious Death of KU Student at Qwetu Hostels

Mystery surrounds the death of a 21-year-old Kenyatta University medical student at the Qwetu Hostels in Ruaraka, Nairobi.

Neema Githae is said to have walked into the residence on Monday, September 27 at around 4 pm but never left.

Her lifeless body was discovered on Thursday, October 30, at around 5 pm when guards noted she has not left her room.

Management accessed the electronically controlled doors using their master keys only to find Githae’s body on the floor.

Resident nurse on call confirmed she was dead promoting the management to call the police.

Police officers and detectives drawn from the DCI secured the scene before moving her remains to the City mortuary.

The police and the hostels management called her mother, Linda Macharia who during a press briefing accused the hostel of working with the police to cover up the circumstances surrounding her child’s death.

“I believe for her body to be moved I needed to be called because she was an identified person. When I got to the mortuary I was told her body was brought in at 7am in the morning and the OCS called me at 4pm,” Macharia told members of the press on Friday.

“I feel there is something that is just not right. I don’t know if that is how things are done, that is no way to treat the demise of a child. I need answers Qwetu have CCTV footage and I want to see what happened in that room.”

She did, however, confirm receiving a note left behind by her daughter. She did not disclose the contents of the note.

The bereaved parent also said that she and the deceased were going through a rough patch but were seeking counseling.

She also dismissed reports that Githae could have taken her life.

A postmortem was conducted on Saturday but the family did not have their own pathologist. The results are expected to be out this week.

DCI detectives are probing the matter.

