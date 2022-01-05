Detectives Probe Death of 26-year-old Man in a Machakos Lodging

Detectives are probing the death of a 26-year-old man who was found dead in a lodging in Mlolongo, Machakos County.

The man, identified as Clinton Wanakacha was found unconscious in Mathiathia Guest House.

According to the DCI, Clinton had booked a room at the guest house and was accompanied by an unidentified woman.

The woman has since gone missing although two used condoms were discovered in the room.

“Detectives are investigating the murder of a 26-year-old man who was found dead at a lodging in Mlolongo, Machakos county. Clinton Wanakacha’s lifeless body was found today morning sprawled on the bed in room six, of Miathathia’s guest house,” the DCI said.

Detectives are investigating the murder of a 26-year-old man who was found dead at a lodging in Mlolongo, Machakos county.

Clinton Wanakacha’s lifeless body was found today morning sprawled on the bed in room six, of Miathathia’s guest house. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 4, 2022

The body of the deceased has since been moved to City Mortuary as investigations continue.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...