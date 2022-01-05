in NEWS

Detectives Probe Death of 26-year-old Man in a Machakos Lodging

crime+scene
Crime Scene [Photo/ Courtesy]

Detectives are probing the death of a 26-year-old man who was found dead in a lodging in Mlolongo, Machakos County.

The man, identified as Clinton Wanakacha was found unconscious in Mathiathia Guest House.

According to the DCI, Clinton had booked a room at the guest house and was accompanied by an unidentified woman.

The woman has since gone missing although two used condoms were discovered in the room.

“Detectives are investigating the murder of a 26-year-old man who was found dead at a lodging in Mlolongo, Machakos county. Clinton Wanakacha’s lifeless body was found today morning sprawled on the bed in room six, of Miathathia’s guest house,” the DCI said.

The body of the deceased has since been moved to City Mortuary as investigations continue.

Detectives

