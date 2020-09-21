Detectives Nab Two More Suspects Caught On Camera Breaking Into A Car In Mombasa

Two more suspects caught on camera breaking into a car and stealing valuables in Mombasa have been arrested at Majaoni area.

According to an update by the DCI, the two suspects are Owen Joseph Malai and Patrick Anthony Mwakio.

Owen is believed to have driven and parked the suspect motor vehicle Reg. No. KCX 726Q on the pretext of having developed a mechanical problem.

In a two minute video that went viral, the car occupants were seen helping a man break into another car unnoticed before making away with unknown valuables.

In a statement by DCI yesterday, Boris Mutua Malai was arrested at his home in Kiembeni in connection to the same.

The car said to have been used in the robbery was also recovered by police, a Toyota Ractis bearing Registration number KCX 726 Q from Malai’s residence.

